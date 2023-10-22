Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS) Market Growth, Size and Outlook to 2028

The Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS) Market report outlines the evolution of Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS) industry by type, applications and identifies and assesses the best performing vendors in the market till 2028.

The research on the Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS) market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS) market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2022–2028. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

Major Players Covered in This Report:

Bastian Solutions, Inc.

Daifuku Co., Ltd.

KION GROUP AG

Kardex Group

Knapp AG

Mecalux, S.A.

SSI Schaefer Group

Swisslog Holding AG

System Logistics Spa

Vanderlande Industries

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS) market. The report presents a broad assessment of the market and contains solicitous insights, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. The report offers market projections with the help of appropriate assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides information as per the market segments such as geographies, products, technologies, applications, and industries.

Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS) Market Segmented by Region/Country:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Central & South America

Players operating in the automated storage and retrieval systems (ASRS) market mainly adopt inorganic growth strategies to stay competitive in the automated storage and retrieval systems (ASRS) market ecosystem.

In December 2022, System Logistics Corporation and its division, System Logistics Vertique, expanded their operations in the US. SLC invested in expanding its presence in the US market by opening a new office in Atlanta, Georgia and hiring additional staff. Such strategic decisions enhance the company’s position in the automated storage and retrieval systems (ASRS) market.

In February 2020, Swisslog Holding AG received a major order from IKEA Supply Located at Malaysia. The distribution center is operated by Inter IKEA, and it would be its largest regional distribution center in APAC. The distribution center would be equipped with a projected storage capacity of 192,800 cubic meters with Vectura pallet stacker cranes and Swisslog’s SynQ warehouse management system.

Some Points From TOC: –

Introduction Key Takeaways Research methodology Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS) Market Landscape Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS) Market – Key Market Dynamics Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS) Market – Global Market Analysis Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS) Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 – Size Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS) Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 – Geographical Analysis

…

