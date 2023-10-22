The Future of Medical Training: Exploring the Potential of Holographic Technology

Medical holography is a unique technology to create a unique hyper-realistic experience for visualization of medical images. The technology was invented to support all the stages of interventional clinical procedures that employ 3D imaging. The technology provides performance improvement over traditional techniques of understanding human anatomy and applied for imaging of internal parts of the body and living biological specimens with very high resolution.

The market for medical holography is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, owing to the key factors such as rising demand for advanced medical imaging systems and increasing clinical applications of holography in the healthcare sector across the globe. Moreover, the rising adoption of holography products in medical education and biomedical research is likely to add novel opportunities for the global medical holography market over the forecast period.

Leading Key Players:

1. EON Reality Inc.

2. Mach7 Technologies Ltd.

3. Holoxica Ltd

4. RealView Imaging Ltd.

5. zSpace, Inc.

6. Lyncée Tec SA

7. Ovizio

8. EchoPixel, Inc.

9. Nanolive SA

10. Phase Holographic Imaging PHI AB