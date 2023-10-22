Teleradiology Solutions: Delivering Accurate Diagnoses Anytime

Teleradiology is an integrated clinical process used for transforming radiological images and other related data from one location to another for interpretation as well as consultation purposes. Teleradiology is being used to simplify geographic and overnight coverage challenges and to strengthen subspeciality expertise. Centralized image distribution hubs help in efficient access to qualified radiologists in hospitals and emergency departments needing better reports for their imaging services. The key end users of teleradiology services include, radiology groups, hospitals, patients as well as referring physicians.

Rise in the incidences of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease and cancer is expected to drive the teleradiology services market in the coming years. Increase in the awareness of teleradiology services in hospitals as well other end users is expected to provide significant growth opportunity during the forecast period.

The “Global Teleradiology Services Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the teleradiology services industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global teleradiology services market with detailed market segmentation by modality, application, and end user. The global teleradiology services market is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Leading Key Players:

1. TeleDiagnosys Services Pvt Ltd.

2. Teleradiology Solutions PC

3. Argus Radiology

4. teleconsult europe

5. Africa Telerad Limited

6. MEDNAX Services, Inc.

7. 4ways Limited.

8. USARAD Holdings, Inc.

9. ONRAD, Inc.

10. StatRad, LLC.