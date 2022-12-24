Behenic Acid Market to Witness Astonishing Growth by 2029 |KLK OLEO, Koster Keunen

”

Behenic acid is a saturated fatty acid that is derived from the oil extracts of plants and used as a component of conditioning agents. Behenic acid is also a part of a novel complex of lipophilic ingredients developed for the treatment of dry skin. The properties of behenic acid were studied in comparison to others fatty acids and it was found that behenic acid does not inhibit the UDP glucuronosyltransferase (UGT) 1A1 enzyme. The high levels of behenic acid in patients with low-grade glial tumors is an important indicator of the persistence of tissue integrity and tissue resistance. Therefore, behenic acid levels can be a prognostic factor in glial tumors.

As a fatty acid, behenic acid is important to help provide a protective barrier against the environment in order to maintain good skin quality. In skincare, behenic acid has lubricant, emollient, and soothing properties, which help to restore the skin’s natural oils and improve overall levels of hydration. Furthermore, this sebaceous fatty acid is favorably soluble against the skin’s surface, making it a desirable ingredient to infuse into skincare formulas.

Some of the key players are:

KLK OLEO, Koster Keunen, Croda, Global Seven (Ethox Chemicals), Phoenix Chemical

Global Behenic Acid Market Segmentation:

Market Segmentation: By Type

85% (Purity)

90% (Purity)

95% (Purity)

98% (Purity)

99% (Purity)

Market Segmentation: By Application

Cosmetic

Textile

Detergent

Food Additives

Photography and Recording Materials

Other

