A Comprehensive Guide to Edible Insects

Edible insects are specific insect species used for human consumption. Edible insects contain high-quality protein, vitamins, and amino acids that are necessary for humans. These insects have a high food conversion rate and require lower cost for production. For instance, crickets are a type of edible insects that requires six times less feed as compared to cattle, four times less than sheep, and twice less than pigs and broiler chickens to produce the same amount of protein.
Top Brands/Companies
- All Things Bugs, LLC
- Aspire Food Group
- Bitty Foods
- Bugsolutely Ltd
- Crické
- Cricket Lab
- EntomoFarms
- Exo Inc.
- Kreca Ento-Food BV
- Protifarm Holding NV