Global Body Creams and Lotions Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4.80% in the Forecast Period of 2022 to 2029

The global body creams and lotions market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 4.80% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

The factors such as increasing preferences towards personal care and skin care products, rising disposable income of the people and increasing popularity of the online marketing are the major factors fostering the growth of the market. Additionally, growing emphasis on personal health among the rising population, along with the growing concerns among parents about the safety of their children also accelerates the demand for body creams and lotions within the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. However, the growing competition among the existing manufacturers along with threat of counterfeit products might impede the growth of market within the forecast period.

The changing consumer preferences and behavior along with rising awareness regarding aesthetic appeal generate growth opportunities in the long run. The factors such as massive slowing of the supply chain due to COVID-19 virus outbreak pose as a challenge for the market.

Global Body Creams and Lotions Market Scope and Market Size

The body creams and lotions market is segmented on the basis of type, population type, distribution channel, price range, ingredient and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of type, body creams and lotions market is segmented into dry skin body lotion, oily skin body lotion, normal skin body lotion, and others.

Based on population type, body creams and lotions market is segmented into men, women, and baby.

On the basis of distribution channel, body creams and lotions market is segmented into supermarkets, hypermarkets, speciality stores, and online channels.

Based on price range, body creams and lotions market is segmented into premium products, and mass products.

Body Creams and Lotions Market Country Level Analysis

The body creams and lotions market is analyzes and market size insights and trends are provided by type, population type, distribution channel, price range, ingredient and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the body creams and lotions market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific dominates the body creams and lotions market owing to the growth of the personal care industry along with rising preferences towards aesthetic appeal within the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. North America region, on the other hand is expected to score the highest CAGR owing to the greater adoption of body creams and lotions due to the technological advancement along with rising demand of anti-aging cream within this region.

Competitive Landscape and Body Creams and Lotions Market Share Analysis

The body creams and lotions market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to body creams and lotions market.

Some of the major players operating in the body creams and lotions market report are Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, Galderma laboratories, L.P., PROCTER & GAMBLE, Avalon Natural Products, Inc., Clarins., Crabtree & Evelyn, Hempz., Murad LLC, L’Oréal, Unilever, Beiersdorf AG, Colgate-Palmolive Company., elcompanies, AVON PRODUCTS, Shiseido Company, Limited., CeraVe, Pharmaceutical Specialties, Inc., EltaMD, Inc., and La Roche-Posay, among others.

