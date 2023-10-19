What Are Hvac Air Ducts? Understanding Your Home’s Ductwork

HVAC Air Duct Industry to Grow at a CAGR of 4.1% to reach US$ 17,502.6 million from 2021 to 2028
Check this out: air ducts – or HVAC ductwork, or AC ducts – are conduits that supply warm or cool air to heat, ventilate, and cool each room in a house. Air ducts are connected to the HVAC unit, which filters and heats / cools your home’s air before sending it off.
The HVAC air duct market has been segmented as follows:
HVAC Air Duct Market – by Product Type
- Sheet Metal Ducts
- Flexible Non-Metallic Ducts
- Fiberglass Duct Boards
- Other
HVAC Air Duct Market – by Application
- Residential
- Commercial
- Industrial