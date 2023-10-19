What Are Hvac Air Ducts? Understanding Your Home’s Ductwork

Check this out: air ducts – or HVAC ductwork, or AC ducts – are conduits that supply warm or cool air to heat, ventilate, and cool each room in a house. Air ducts are connected to the HVAC unit, which filters and heats / cools your home’s air before sending it off.
The HVAC air duct market has been segmented as follows:

HVAC Air Duct Market – by Product Type

  • Sheet Metal Ducts
  • Flexible Non-Metallic Ducts
  • Fiberglass Duct Boards
  • Other

HVAC Air Duct Market – by Application

  • Residential
  • Commercial
  • Industrial

