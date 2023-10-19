Offshore Crane Is Thriving Exponential Growth with Business Demand by 2023

The increasing demand for renewable energy is supporting offshore crane adoption for the erection and construction of large wind turbines in offshore environment. The market players are making huge investments in R&D activities to produce innovative and fuel-efficient offshore crane products to support their product portfolio and gain a competitive edge.

The growth of offshore renewable industry and expansion in offshore exploration and production activities are some of the major factors driving the growth of the offshore crane market. Moreover, an increase in offshore spending is anticipated to boost the growth of the offshore crane market.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞

Knuckle Boom Crane

Lattice Boom Crane

Telescopic Boom Crane

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐁𝐲 𝐋𝐢𝐟𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐲

Below 500 mt

500-2000 mt

Above 2000 mt