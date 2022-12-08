Global Hazelnut Market Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2029

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global hazelnut market was valued at a USD 14944.61 million in 2021 is expected to reach the value of USD 29343.76 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behaviour.

Hazelnuts are widely used in a variety of industries, including food, beverage, oil, and cosmetics. It is available in powdered, whitened, sliced, pureed, and minced forms. It is used as flavouring in a variety of confectioneries, bakery products, frozen desserts, salads, and meals. Due to the presence of essential skin care ingredients, it is also used to produce various cosmetics such as lotions, massage oils, creams, facial oil, and soaps.

Hazelnut, also known as filbert nut or cobnut, is a species of Corylusavellana. Hazelnuts have a high nutritional value and are high in vitamins B, E, and K. In addition to these vitamins, hazelnut contains minerals, good fats, and proteins, making it a suitable ingredient in vegetarian products. It has low sodium content and a low cholesterol level. It has a variety of health benefits, including lowering LDL (bad) cholesterol and increasing HDL (good) cholesterol, as well as being a natural treatment for celiac disease.

Hazelnut Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising demand from the various end user industries

Increasing consumer demand for hazelnut products due to their pleasant flavour, rising demand for various hazelnut essence products, rising preferences for organic products, increased use of hazelnut extracts in various applications such as pharmaceuticals and food and beverage, and utilisation of hazelnut beans in medical applications are some of the determinants favouring the growth of the hazelnut market during the forecast period.

Rising health awareness among the general population

Due to its ability to enrich essence and appreciation in a variety of food commodities, the emerging liquor and food manufacturing industry will play an important role. Furthermore, it combines low calorie value and presence of variety of anti-oxidants which will rise its demand for the health conscious population

Opportunity

The emergence of new food and beverage-related markets, an increase in demand for organic malt ingredients and extracts, and the growing popularity of natural flavours all contribute to the expansion of profitable opportunities.

COVID-19 Impact on Hazelnut Market

The global market has seen a rapid surge in the ongoing trend for products developed with natural ingredients, as the COVID-19. This has created a significant growth opportunity for the natural hazelnut segment globally, primarily for use in functional foods and beverages. Furthermore, Hazelnut production is labour-intensive, particularly during harvest and post-harvest periods. As a result, they rely on seasonal workers, many of whom are migrants. COVID-19 had an effect on these employees. They may face serious health risks, for example, if their temporary living conditions do not meet strict sanitary standards and there is social distancing.

Global Hazelnut Market Scope

Category

Organic

Conventional

Shape

Round Kernels

Almond Kernels

Pointed Kernels

Others

Form

Whole/In-Shell Hazelnut

Natural Hazelnut

Diced Hazelnut

Paste Hazelnut

Blanched Hazelnut

Others

Origin

Akcakoca

Levant

Giresun

Others

Packaging

Vacuum & Cartons Box

Bags

Pouches

Plastic Or Metal Drums

Others

Application

Industrial

Food Service Industry

Household/Retail

Hazelnut Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The hazelnut market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, form, category, shape, origin, packaging, application and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the hazelnut market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Poland, Sweden, Denmark, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Philippines, New Zealand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific is the most appealing market for hazelnut market, with tremendous growth potential in the coming years. One of the key driving factors for the growth of the Asia-Pacific hazelnut market is the expansion of the food and beverage industry. Rising demand from emerging markets such as China, India, and Indonesia, will drive the hazelnut market over the forecast period.

