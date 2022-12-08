Global Personalized Nutrition Market Trends, Size and Forecast to 2029

Personalized nutrition is known to include surveying an individual’s hereditary qualities, physical movement, microbiome, dietary propensities, and rest practices. Global Personalized Nutrition Market was valued at USD 9.06 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 20.14 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 10.50% during the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Dieticians around the globe have been using personalized nutrition since the approach of the calling. This nutrition plan offers custom-made nourishment counsel fitting physical, enthusiastic and clinical necessities of patients. Things have gotten significantly more explicit in the past years.

“Standard Supplements” accounts for the largest ingredient segment owing to rising awareness about the overall health of individuals. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behaviour.

Personalized nutrition, also known as customized nourishment approach refers to a plan that generally depends on the possibility that through customized nutrition counsel provided by nutritionists and various other dietary experts, health and wellbeing can be enhanced. The dietary improvements minimize the risks of diseases, such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes and obesity.

Personalized Nutrition Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Drivers

Inclination Towards Healthy Lifestyle

The increase in the consumer preference for dietary improvements acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of personalized nutrition market. The rise in trend of leading a healthy lifestyle among all age groups shifting to healthy and innovative approach have a positive impact on the industry.

Prevalence of Obesity

The increase in the prevalence of obesity among population further influences the market. People reaching out to dieticians and nutritionists providing customized diet plans with the aim of losing weight helps in the market growth.

Awareness Regarding Healthy Lifestyle

The rise in the awareness regarding the importance of leading a healthy lifestyle, accelerate the market growth. The prevalence of various chronic diseases, such as diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases, among others is encouraging people to adopt personalized nutrition market.

Additionally, change in lifestyle, increase in the disposable income and rise in awareness regarding the benefits of the nutrition plan positively affect the sparkling water market.

Opportunities

Furthermore, innovations and advancements in technologies extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Also, collaborations and strategic partnerships will further expand the market.

Restraints/Challenges Global Personalized Nutrition Market

On the other hand, high cost associated with the dietary supplements and nutrition plans, and complications involved with the approach are expected to obstruct market growth. Also, presence of regulations in the personalized nutrition sector is projected to challenge the personalized nutrition market in the forecast period of 2022-2029.

This personalized nutrition market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market.

COVID-19 Impact on Personalized Nutrition Market

COVID-19 had a negative impact on several industries. However, personalized nutrition market witnessed a significant growth during this period. During the lockdown imposed by the government for restricting the spread of the coronavirus disease, most of the population took keen interest in adopting health diets. People are adopting health supplements to increase their immunity with the increasing health complications. The rise in the emphasis on good health is going to keep increasing the growth of the market in the post pandemic scenario.

Global Personalized Nutrition Market Scope and Market Size

Product Type

Functional Beverage

Digitalized Dna-Based Diet

Sports Nutragenomics

Others

Age Group

0-18 Age Group

19-34 Age Group

35-54 Age Group

55+ Age Group

Providers

Wellness and Fitness Centers

Medical Profession and Dietician

Diagnostic Companies and Laboratories

Dosage Forms

Tablets

Capsule

Powders

Others

End-User

Hospitals

Clinics

Home Care

Others

Application

Standard Supplements

Disease-Based

Others

Personalized Nutrition Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The personalized nutrition market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product type, age group, providers, dosage forms, end-user, and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the personalized nutrition market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America dominates the personalized nutrition market because of the rise in awareness among consumers about their health within the region.

Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 because of the increase in the number of obesity rates in the region.

