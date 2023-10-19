Drug Repurposing Market by Medical Composition, Type, End-Use Industry and Region Analyzed With Trends and Forecasts to 2030

Drug repurposing is also known as drug repositioning. It is a process of identifying new therapeutic use(s) for old/existing/available drugs. It is an effective strategy in developing or discovering drug molecules with new therapeutic indications.
Download Sample PDF at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00016853
Key Players Analysis:
- Astellas Pharma Inc.
- Biovista
- Novartis AG
- AbbVie Inc.
- Pfizer Inc.
- Allergan Plc.
- NuMedii
- Abbott Healthcare
- Hoffmann-La Roche
- Johnson & Johnson.