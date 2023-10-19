Drug Repurposing Market by Medical Composition, Type, End-Use Industry and Region Analyzed With Trends and Forecasts to 2030

Leave a Comment / By /

Drug repurposing is also known as drug repositioning. It is a process of identifying new therapeutic use(s) for old/existing/available drugs. It is an effective strategy in developing or discovering drug molecules with new therapeutic indications.

Download Sample PDF at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00016853

Key Players Analysis:

  •  Astellas Pharma Inc.
  •  Biovista
  •  Novartis AG
  •  AbbVie Inc.
  •  Pfizer Inc.
  •  Allergan Plc.
  •  NuMedii
  •  Abbott Healthcare
  •  Hoffmann-La Roche
  •  Johnson & Johnson.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scroll to Top