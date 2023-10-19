North America Sepsis Diagnostics Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2021 to 2028

The North America sepsis diagnostics market is expected to grow from US$ 279.06 million in 2021 to US$ 513.33 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2021 to 2028.

The "North America Sepsis Diagnostics Market" forecast 2028 report analyses the present and future competitive scenario of the analytics industry.

The report covers an in-depth analysis of the key market players within the market

include Abbott; F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.; Immunexpress Inc.; BD; Danaher (Beckman Coulter); Luminex Corporation; THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.; bioMerieux SA; and T2 Biosystems, Inc. by Altair.

North America Sepsis Diagnostics Market Segmentation

The North America sepsis diagnostics market is segmented based on product, technology, method, test type, pathogen, end user, and country. Based on product, the market is divided into instruments, reagents and assays, blood culture media, and software. The blood culture media segment dominated the North America sepsis diagnostics market in 2021. In terms of technology, the market is categorized into molecular diagnostics, flow cytometry, microfluidics, immunoassay, biomarkers, and microbiology. The microbiology segment dominated the North America sepsis diagnostics market in 2021. Based on method, the market is categorized into automated diagnostics and conventional diagnostics. The conventional diagnostics segment dominated the North America sepsis diagnostics market in 2021. Based on test type, the North America sepsis diagnostics market is categorized into point-of-care tests and laboratory tests. The laboratory tests segment dominated the market in 2021. In terms of pathogen, the North America sepsis diagnostics market is categorized into bacterial sepsis, fungal sepsis, and others. The bacterial sepsis segment dominated the North America sepsis diagnostics market in 2021. Based on end user, the North America sepsis diagnostics market is categorized into hospitals, pathology and reference laboratories, and others. The hospitals segment dominated the North America sepsis diagnostics market in 2021. Based on country, the North America sepsis diagnostics market is segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The US dominated the North America sepsis diagnostics market in 2021.

Market Analysis and Insights: North America Sepsis Diagnostics Market

North America Sepsis Diagnostics Market report elaborates the market size, market characteristics, and market growth of the North America Sepsis Diagnostics industry, and breaks down according to the type, application, and consumption space of North America Sepsis Diagnostics. The report also conducted a PESTEL analysis of the industry to check the most influencing factors and entry barriers of the industry.

