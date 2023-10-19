Lubricant Additives Market Share by Type and Application | 2028

Lubricant additives are used in the processing of synthetic lubricants, which are commonly used in the industrial and automotive sectors due to their superior characteristics to natural mineral oil. Thus, the flourishment of the industrial and automotive sectors boosts the demand for synthetic lubricants. Engine oil is the most commonly used lubricant in the automotive and industrial sectors. It has excellent physical and chemical properties, including a higher viscosity index, lower volatility, pour point, and greater thermal stability.

Market Insights

Rapid Industrial Growth Favors Lubricant Additives Market Growth

Lubricants are among the key components used in the industrial sector, as they help equipment in operating at high efficiencies and with maximum reliability. Mineral and synthetic lubricants, greases, compressor oils, and cutting fluids are several types of lubricants that are used as additives across the automotive, oil & gas, textile, glass, power generation, paper and pulp, chemicals and petrochemicals, agriculture, manufacturing, food & beverages, and pharmaceuticals industries, among others. The growth of these industries across the world results in the generation of a huge demand for lubricants, as well as lubricant additives. The textile finishing industries, especially across Asia Pacific, generate a high demand for industrial lubricants. There is a high demand for industrial lubricants from textile industries in Asia Pacific. Thus, the extensive application of lubricants in various industries and the rapid growth in the industrial sector are the key factors driving the lubricants additives market.

