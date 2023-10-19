Next-Generation Devices for Managing Chronic Heart Failure

Heart failure (HF) is a disorder with a high level of mortality and morbidity. With a rising elderly population, its prevalence is increasing. Heart failure is treated with medical therapy using a tiered strategy due to decreased left ventricular ejection fraction. To keep the heart beating at a regular rate, a cardiac device is used. Several types of devices are available. If the patient has reduced ejection fraction (HF-rEF) heart failure and requires a device, the doctor can help to figure out what sort of device is suitable for the patient’s needs.

Get Sample PDF Brochure at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00018030

Factors driving the growth of the chronic heart failure treatment market are the growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVD), coupled with increasing technological advanced products. However, the high cost of devices and stringent regulation and approval is expected to hamper the growth of the market. Moreover, favorable reimbursement policies and rising geriatric population is anticipated to boost the market growth.

Leading Key Players:

1. Boston Scientific Corporation

2. Medtronic PLC

3. Abiomed, Inc.

4. HeartWare International, Inc.

5. Jarvik Heart, Inc.

6. LivaNova PLC

7. ReliantHeart Inc.

8. Biotronik SE & Co., KG

9. Jude Medical

10. Berlin Heart Inc.