Cannabis Alcohol Market To Surge with Healthy USD 63.66 million by 2029, Share, Size, Key Growth Drivers, Challenges, Trends and Segmentation Outlook

Cannabis Alcohol Market Analysis and Size

The industry’s interest in cannabidiol-based products has skyrocketed as a result of the general public’s efforts to legalise marijuana for medicinal and recreational purposes. As a result of their non-psychotropic effects, cannabis alcohol have gained popularity among consumers. The growing range of medicinal applications for cannabidiol (CBD), such as neurological disorders, psychiatric disorders, and cancer therapeutics, is a key driver of the cannabis alcohol market’s evolution.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the cannabis alcohol market which was valued at USD 32.54 million in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 63.66 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 8.75% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include in-depth expert analysis, geographically represented company-wise production and capacity, network layouts of distributors and partners, detailed and updated price trend analysis and deficit analysis of supply chain and demand.

Cannabis Alcohol Market Scope and Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2014 – 2019) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Product (Cannabidiol Infused Beer, Cannabidiol Infused Vodka, Cannabidiol Infused Gin, Cannabidiol Infused Wine, Others), Source (Cannabis Cannabidiol Oil, Cannabis Tetrahydrocannabinol Oil), Application (Recreational Use, Others) Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA). Market Players Covered The Cronos Group (Canada), Tilray (U.S.), Marley Natural (U.S.), Aurora Cannabis (Canada), Cara Therapeutics (U.S.), ARUMA LABS HOLDINGS PTY LIMITED (Australia), Medcan Australia (Australia), Sundial Growers Inc. (Canada), Canopy Growth Corporation (Canada), The Scotts Company LLC (U.S.), Aphria Inc. (Canada), VIVO Cannabis Inc. (Canada), Cannatrek (Australia), SpeedWeed (U.S.), GW Pharmaceuticals plc. (U.K.), Harborside Health Center (U.S.), Steep Hill, Inc. (U.S.), CBD Einstein. (U.S.), Weedmaps (U.S.).

The product’s availability in new flavours

Market Definition

Cannabis-based alcoholic beverages have been made by combining hemp seeds, cannabis flower, cannabis terpenes, and CBD into alcoholic beverages such as whiskey, gin, absinthe, vodka, wine, and beer. Many alcoholic beverage companies are incorporating THC and CBD into a variety of drinks, including cider, margaritas, and soda. These medications are widely used to treat insomnia, inflammation, chronic pain, depression, anxiety, and hyperemesis, among other things.

Cannabis Alcohol Market Dynamics

Drivers

Legalisation of marijuana

The increasing legalisation of cannabis for a variety of medical and recreational purposes, particularly across borders, is increasing demand for cannabidiol (CBD) infused beverages. Furthermore, rising consumer awareness of the numerous benefits of cannabidiol (CBD) in treating inflammation, relieving pain, improving sleep quality, and stress management is propelling cannabis alcohol market growth.

Health benefits associated with cannabis infused products

The rising prevalence of several respiratory ailments caused by cannabis smoking has resulted in a shift in consumer preference for CBD-infused food products, such as cannabis alcohol. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of various neurological and psychiatric disorders is driving the adoption of cannabis alcohol due to their non-psychotropic properties, which eliminate the risk of drug-induced sensations among consumers Furthermore, potential CBD beverage customers are more willing to spend money on legal CBD products, which is positively impacting the cannabis alcohol market growth rate.

Opportunity

High penetration of health drinks

The growing demand for health as well as alcoholic beverages among users is expected to drive the growth of the cannabis-based alcoholic beverages market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the product’s availability in new flavours is expected to fuel the growth of the cannabis-based alcoholic beverages market.

Global Cannabis Alcohol Market Report includes Detailed TOC points:

1 Introduction

2 Market Segmentation

1 Cannabis Alcohol Market Covered

2 Geographical Scope

3 Years Considered For The Study

4 Currency And Pricing

5 DBMR Tripod Data Validation Model

6 Multivariate Modelling

7 Products Lifeline Curve

8 Primary Interviews With Key Opinion Leaders

9 DBMR Market Position Grid

1 Vendor Share Analysis

11 Secondary Sources

12 Assumptions

3 Market Overview

1 Drivers

…..

3.3 Opportunities

3.1 Rising Government Initiatives

3.2 Strategic Initiative By Market Players

….

4 Executive Summaries

5 Premium Insights

6 Regulatory Procedure

7 Global Cannabis Alcohol Market, By Type

8 Global Cannabis Alcohol Market, by disease type

9 Global Cannabis Alcohol Market, By Deployment

10 Global Cannabis Alcohol Market, By End User

11 Global Cannabis Alcohol Market, By Distribution Channel

12 Global Cannabis Alcohol Market, By Geography

13 Global Cannabis Alcohol Market, Company Landscape

1 Company Share Analysis: Global

2 Company Share Analysis: North America

3 company share analysis: Europe

4 company share analysis: Asia-Pacific

14 Company Profile

1.1 Company Snapshot

1.2 Revenue Analysis

1.3 Company Share Analysis

1.4 Product Portfolio

1.5 Recent Development

Continued…!!!

