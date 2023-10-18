EEG Devices Market in North America Analysis, Region & Country Revenue Share, & Forecast Till 2028

The EEG devices market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 436.1 million in 2021 to US$ 733.5 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2021 to 2028.

Electroencephalography (EEG) is the study of electrical brain action along with the scalp. With the help of multiple electrodes placed on the head, the EEG equipment examines voltage fluctuations resulting from ionic current flows in the brain’s neurons. EEG is among the most stable and predicative pointers when analysing human cognition, evaluating a subject’s health condition, or observing their mental state. EEG is widely used to detect epilepsy. Moreover, the device is used to identify sleep disorders, coma, anaesthesia, encephalopathies, and brain death. The device is utilized for the diagnosis of tumours, stroke, and other brain ailments.

A few major primary and secondary sources referred to for preparing this report on the EEG devices market in North America are company websites, annual reports, financial reports, national government documents, and statistical database, among others. Major companies listed in the report areKoninklijke Philips N.V., Bitbrain Technologies, Brain Products GmbH, g.tec medical engineering GmbH Austria, Cognionics, Inc., Wearable Sensing, Neuroelectrics, ANT Neuro, Mitsar Co. LTD., NeuroSky, BioSemi, EMOTIV, InteraXon Inc, and Advanced Brain Monitoring.

In terms of product, the 32-channel EEG segment accounted for the largest share of the North America EEG devices market in 2020. In terms of application, the brain tumour segment accounted for the largest share of the North America EEG devices market in 2020. In terms of device type, the standalone devices segment accounted for the largest share of the North America EEG devices market in 2020. In terms of end user, the hospitals and clinics segment held a larger market share of the EEG devices market in 2020.

Some of the key queries answered in this report:

• -What can we estimate about the anticipated growth rates and also the North America EEG Devices industry size by 2028?

• -What will happen in the coming existing and emerging markets?

• -Which are the five top players within thee North America EEG Devices market?

• -How can the North America EEG Devices market change in the upcoming years?

• -Which product and application will take a share of the North America EEG Devices market?

• -What will be the CAGR and size of the North America EEG Devices market throughout the forecast period?

• -What are the market opportunities and challenges two-faced by the key vendors?

• -Who are the major competitors and what is their strategy?

• -What are the barriers to entry for new players in the market?

• -What would be the upcoming North America EEG Devices market behaviour forecast with trends, challenges, and drivers for development?

• -What business opportunities and dangers are faced by vendors in the market?

• -Which would be North America EEG Devices industry opportunities and challenges faced by most vendors in the market?

• -What will be the outcomes of this market SWOT five forces analysis?

