Get Complete Guide About Green Cement

Green cement is an environmentally friendly product that minimizes carbon footprint of cement production. Many attempts have been made to produce green cements and several green cement types have been produced.

The majority of these are based on technological advances that include energy-efficient, low carbon production methods, new cement formulations, geopolymers, carbon-negative cements, and new concrete products. Additionally, green cement production reduces cement intake, and its major raw materials include discarded industrial wastes like blast furnace slag and fly ash.

Types of Green Cement

Fly Ash

Recycled Aggregate

Slag

Others

Advantages: –

Lowers carbon dioxide emission as it does not require as much heat during its production, releasing up to 80% less carbon dioxide.

Makes use of industrial waste such as fly ash, silica fume, and last furnace that may require several acres of land to dispose it. As a result, it protects land from becoming a dumping ground and ultimately being destroyed.

Requires less energy Since industrial by-products present in green cement, the energy needed in production is greatly reduced. Additionally, it withstands temperature fluctuations and hence decreases costs related to both heating and cooling.

NO environmental pollution and sustainable development.

Green Cement having better workability than conventional Cement.

Good thermal resistant and fire resistant.

Flexural strength of Green Cement is almost equal to that of conventional Cement.

