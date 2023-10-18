Protein Therapeutics: A Promising Frontier in Biomedical Research

Protein therapeutics delivers proteins to the body in precise amounts (as required by the patient), to treat various medical conditions like diabetes, anemia, chronic renal failure or remake structures. Therapeutic proteins are fast-acting and potent medicines and have proved very successful in the treatment of a wide range of diseases. With growing understanding of the molecular mechanisms of disease, there will continue to be opportunities to develop protein therapeutics. The protein therapeutics field has developed significantly from 1982, since the introduction of the first human insulin protein derived from recombinant DNA. Proteins have several advantages over small molecule drugs that currently dominate the pharmaceutical market.

Increasing focus on development of protein therapeutic products, continuous innovations in recombinant protein drugs, and growing antibody based drugs have led to increased research on protein engineering. Therapeutic proteins and peptides have also been identified as great potential for the treatment of various diseases like cancers, neurodegenerative disease and others. However, physiochemical instability of protein and immunogenicity concerns are likely to restrain the global Protein Therapeutics market over the forecast period.

The “Global Protein Therapeutics Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the biotechnology industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global market with detailed market segmentation by product, application, end user and geography. The global Protein Therapeutics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Protein Therapeutics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key Protein Therapeutics companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players operating in the Protein Therapeutics market include Novo Nordisk A/S, Janssen Global Services, LLC (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.), Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca, Baxter, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd., Pfizer Inc., and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd among others.