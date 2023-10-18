Revolutionary Insights: The Helical CT Scanner’s Path to Advanced Diagnosis

A helical computed axial tomography scan (CT scan) is another name for a CT scan and is also called a spiral CT scan. Helical or spiral CT scans are obtained usually with one breath-hold and obtain a volume of X-rayed tissue while the table moves rapidly through the gantry.

Get Sample PDF Brochure at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00011094

The helical CT scanner market is anticipated to grow due to rising accident cases in most of the countries . Moreover, the rise in government initiatives to enhance health care facilities, focus on research and development is boosting the market growth in the forecast period.

The helical CT scanner market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as double layer and multi-layer. On the basis of application, the market is categorized as hospital and medical center.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the helical CT scanner market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2020 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The helical CT scanner market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Leading Key Players:

1. Abex Medical

2. Carl Zeiss AG

3. Fujifilm Holdings

4. GE Healthcare

5. Hitachi, Ltd.

6. Philips

7. Shenzhen Anke

8. Shimadzu Corporation

9. Siemens

10. Toshiba Medical System