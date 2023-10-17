North America Cardiovascular Needle Market: Analyzing the Cardiovascular Needle Market in North America.

North America Cardiovascular Needle Market was valued at US$ 30,555.0 thousands in 2021 in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 50,854.8 thousands by 2028 by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2028.

The cardiovascular needles are used during a number of cardiovascular surgeries such as open-heart surgery, cardiac valve procedures, heart transplant, coronary artery bypass graft surgery, and many more surgeries need surgical needles. These cardiovascular needles are of two types: single use or eyeless needles and multiple use or eyed needles. Cardiovascular needles are manufactured from new stainless-steel alloys containing high concentrations of nickel, Surgalloy and Ethalloy. Thus, the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases are expected to create a significant demand for cardiovascular needle in the coming years, which is further anticipated to drive the cardiovascular needle market.

Top Key Players Listed in the North America Cardiovascular Needle Market 2021 – 2028 Report Are:

Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.) MANI, INC Barber of Sheffield FSSB surgical needles GmbH Medtronic Teleflex Incorporated Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. CP Medical SMB Corporation of India



In this report, the market has been segmented on the basis of:

By Application

Open Heart Surgery

Cardiac Valve Procedures

By Usage

Single Use

Multiple Uses

By End User

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Cardiovascular Centres

The North America Cardiovascular Needle Market 2021 – 2028 Competitive Viewpoint:

This analysis is a useful resource for investors, shareholders, industry planners, and new and existing businesses trying to broaden their reach within the current Market situation. While focusing on top companies and their corporate strategies, market presence, operative segmentation, aggressive outlook, geographical growth, pricing and price structures, the study painstakingly takes into consideration the market analysis.

