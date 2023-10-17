Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market is expected to reach US$ 36.8 billion by 2030

The Insight Partners adds “Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market Forecast to 2030″ to its store providing analysis of the current and future market competition in the market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, opportunities, barriers and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Industrial Refrigeration Equipment market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Industrial Refrigeration Equipment market segments and regions.

Major vendors covered in this report:

Samifi France SAS

Johnson Controls International Plc

Jean Paumier et Fils Ets

Danfoss AS

Honeywell International Inc

Copeland LP

Evapco Inc

Mayekawa Australia Pty Ltd

BITZER Kuhlmaschinenbau GmbH

Carrier Global Corp

Global Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market Study:

The research report provides deep insights into the global market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Industrial Refrigeration Equipment market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2030. Most importantly, the report further identifies the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, technology, and region. To offer more clarity regarding the industry, the report takes a closer look at the current status of various factors including but not limited to supply chain management, niche markets, distribution channel, trade, supply, and demand and production capability across different countries.

Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market Segmentation:

Based on refrigerant type, the industrial refrigeration equipment market is segmented into ammonia–R717, carbon dioxide (CO2)–R744, and hydrocarbons–HCs. The ammonia–R717 segment held the largest share of the industrial refrigeration equipment market. R717 (Ammonia) is one of the most prevalent refrigerants used in industrial cooling. The refrigerant selection is made on the basis of process parameters such as cooling temperature requirement, plant nature, location condensing, pressure, and efficiency or availability. R717 is an environment-friendly, natural refrigerant. It has a self-alarming pungent odor. Ammonia has an energy-efficient vapor compression cycle. Also, it can be used in conjunction with other secondary fluids, such as water or glycol, for absorption cooling applications. All these properties of ammonia result in less energy consumption and longer life expectancy, leading to reduced operational costs during the full life cycle. Ammonia is widely used in large industrial plants, where its advantages can be completely utilized without compromising the safety of the personnel working with the refrigeration installation. Ammonia has favorable thermodynamic properties. It has zero ODP and zero GWP. Equipment and installation costs remain a challenge for various companies. This is likely to lead to the growth of the industrial refrigeration equipment market during the forecast period.

Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market Segmented by Region/Country:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

Major highlights of the report:

All-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

Evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of market value and volume in past, present, and forecast years

Evaluation of market share

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market

