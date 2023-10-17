Parcel Sortation Systems Market is Expected to be the Fastest Growing Segment in 2030

The global parcel sortation systems market accounted to US$ 1.32 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 3.09 Bn by 2027. Europe was the leading geographic market and it is anticipated to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. The constantly rising demand for automation among European industries is set to nurture the parcel sortation systems market in the European region.

The List of Companies–

Bastian Solutions Inc.

Daifuku Co. Ltd.

Dematic

Honeywell Intelligrated

Murata Machinery, Ltd.

Interroll Holding GmBH

Invata Intralogistics

Beumer Group

Viastore Systems Inc.

Vanderlande Industries B.V.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2022–2028? What will be the market size during the estimated period? What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Parcel Sortation Systems market during the forecast period? Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Parcel Sortation Systems market? What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Parcel Sortation Systems market across different regions? What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Parcel Sortation Systems market? What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Parcel Sortation Systems Market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Parcel Sortation Systems market segments and regions

The global parcel sortation systems market is categorized on basis of different end user industry as logistics, E-commerce, food & beverages, post & parcel, airport, pharmaceutical and other. The other segment in the parcel sortation systems market include; electronics, automotive, and industrial manufacturing among others. The demand for parcel sortation systems among the end user industries is consistently growing attributing to the fact that, the manufacturing industries are rapidly increasing their production in order to meet the customer demands. Also with the growth in awareness related to E-commerce coupled with easy availability of internet and smartphones have propelled the online commerce segment. The rise in e-commerce industry is also accentuating the parcel sortation systems in terms of volume as well as revenues. Also the demand for parcel sortation systems is increasing among the airport authorities as both passenger aircrafts and cargo aircraft fleets are increasing which is demanding increased parcel sortation.

Parcel Sortation Systems Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

