Antibody Innovations: Revolutionizing Monoclonal Therapies

Monoclonal antibody therapy is a form of immunotherapy that uses monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to bind specifically to certain cells or proteins. The objective is that this treatment will stimulate the patient’s immune system to attack those cells. It is possible to create a mAb that is specific to almost any extracellular/cell surface target. Many scientists across the globe are developing such antibodies for diseases like rheumatoid arthritis, Alzheimer’s disease, multiple sclerosis, Ebola and different types of cancers.

Download Sample PDF at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003417

The monoclonal antibody therapeutics market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as growing demand for monoclonal antibody therapeutics, Increasing drug approvals and launch of novel monoclonal antibodies for treatment of various diseases such as cancer, robust research and development of monoclonal antibodies for various diseases. The market is likely to showcase opportunities for the untapped markets and growing investments into research and development of new antibodies is expected to drive market growth.

Companies Mentioned:

1. Pfizer Inc.

2. Bayer AG

3. Sanofi

4. Merck & Co., Inc.

5. GlaxoSmithKline plc.

6. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

7. Novartis AG

8. AbbVie Inc.

9. Eli Lilly and Company

10. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company