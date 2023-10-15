Complete PDF Guide to Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is a scan which utilizes strong magnetic fields and radio waves for producing detailed images of the inside of the body. The MRI scanner is a large tube that contains powerful magnets, the patient lies inside the tube during the scan.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐏𝐃𝐅 @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100001108

Top Company Profiles