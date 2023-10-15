Complete PDF Guide to Aquaculture Vaccines

In aquaculture practices, there is always a chance of pathogenic outbreaks, which affects the farm production. Aquaculture vaccines are used to protect fish from any pathogen. Vaccination is a simple, reliable, and preventative technique of disease control for aquaculture.

The List of Companies – Aquaculture Vaccines 
  1. AquaTactics Fish Health
  2. HIPRA SA
  3. Merck & Co Inc.
  4. Microsynbiotix Ltd
  5. Indian Immunologicals Ltd
  6. Nisseiken Co Ltd
  7. Zoetis Inc.
  8. VETERQUIMICA SA
  9. Phibro Animal Health Corp
  10. Elanco Animal Health Inc

