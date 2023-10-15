Complete Guide to Cancer Immunotherapy

Immuno-oncology, also called as cancer #immunotherapy is a biologic treatment, which boosts the body’s natural defenses to resist the growth of cancer. This therapy utilizes constituents made by the body or in a research laboratory to reestablish or improve the immune system function. Immuno-oncology is a cutting-edge cancer research technique that aims to use the body’s own immune system to fight cancer cells.

Cancerimmunotherapy comes in a variety of forms, including targeted antibodies, cancer vaccines, adoptive cell transfer, tumor-infecting viruses, checkpointinhibitors, cytokines, and adjuvants. Immunotherapies are a form of biotherapy (also called biologic therapy or biological response modifier (BRM) therapy) because they use materials from living organisms to fight disease. Some immunotherapy treatments use genetic engineering to enhance immune cells’ cancer-fighting capabilities and may be referred to as gene therapies. Many immunotherapy treatments for preventing, managing, or treating different cancers can also be used in combination with surgery, chemotherapy, radiation, or targeted therapies to improve their effectiveness.

