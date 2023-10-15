Complete Guide to Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI)

Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) is a disruption in the normal function of the brain that can be caused by a blow, bump or jolt to the head, the head suddenly and violently hitting an object or when an object pierces the skull and enters brain tissue. Observing one of the following clinical signs constitutes alteration in the normal brain function: Loss of or decreased consciousness, Loss of memory for events before or after the event (amnesia), Focal neurological deficits such as muscle weakness, loss of vision, change in speech

Alteration in mental state such as disorientation, slow thinking or difficulty concentrating.

Symptoms of a TBI can be mild, moderate, or severe, depending on the extent of damage to the brain. Mild cases may result in a brief change in mental state or consciousness. Severe cases may result in extended periods of unconsciousness, coma, or even death.

