Smart Transportation: The Future Challenges and Opportunities

Smart transportation or intelligent transportation system (ITS) is an innovative transportation structure that aims to provide new services for traffic and transport management systems. Smart transportation enables several users to be more organized, and make safer and smarter use of transport networks. This system is applicable in parking management & guidance, passenger information, and traffic management. The increasing adoption of smart technologies in the transportation infrastructure and also the demand of integrated security and safety system for improving public safety will drive the smart transportation market in future.
System :-
- Integrated Supervision System
- Traffic Management System
- Parking Management System
- Insurance Telematics System
- Passenger information system
- Ticketing Management System
Services:-
- Consulting
- Deployment and Integration
- Support and Maintenance
Top Companies
- Cubic Corporation,
- Indra Sistemas S.A.
- IBM Corporation
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Alstom SA
- General Electric Company
- Thales Group
- TomTom International B.V.
- LG CNS Corporation
- Xerox Corporation.