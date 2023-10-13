Complete PDF Guide to Milk Protein

Milk proteins comprise all nine essential amino acids that are essential for infant and human even for the maintenance of various body functions, and it is also a source of nitrogen. Milk proteins are used for infant formulae along with a variety of specific functional and nutritional applications.

The Prominent/Emerging Players in the Milk Protein Market includes:

  •  AMCO Proteins
  •  Arla Foods amba
  •  Copyright Hoogwegt
  •  Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited
  •  Glanbia, Plc
  •  Kerry Group plc
  •  Lactalis Ingredients
  •  Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.
  •  Sachsenmilch Leppersdorf GmbH
  •  Saputo inc.

