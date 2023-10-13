Connecting Patients to Care: The Role of Satellites in Healthcare

Healthcare satellite connectivity allows for remote medical diagnosis and care in the comfort of one’s own home. It enables digital imaging, remote patient monitoring, e-learning and consultation, and access to life sessions to improve the knowledge of medical professionals located at a distance.

The Healthcare Satellite Connectivity Market based on product is segmented into medical device, system and software, services. The system and software segment held the largest share in 2021, also the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the coming years. System and software comprise the tools that are used to provide a mobile frame and storage system. Healthcare satellite connectivity system comprises the equipment that can be used in patients at home and in a clinical setting. For instance, blood pressure monitors, Bluetooth-enabled scales, and pulse oximetry monitors are used by specialists as well as consumers. This cart is generally the most popular equipment which helps in a program running. With this help, physicians can move patient’s data room to room. Moreover, they can record and transmit a patient’s medical data.

The COVID-19 outbreak is adversely affecting the industries worldwide and this devastating effect is continuing in 2021 as well. The outbreak created significant disruptions in primary industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, energy & power, electronics & semiconductor, aerospace & defense, and construction.Governments immediately made digital health platforms available to the general public as a result of reducing the virus’s spread. Hospitals and health systems are already encouraging people with suspected COVID-19 symptoms to use telehealth services to limit people’s flow to already crowded emergency rooms and doctor surgeries. Therefore, the growing demand for telemedicine during COVID-19 is likely to boost the growth of the healthcare satellite connectivity market.

Inmarsat Global Limited; Hughes Network Systems; SES S.A.; X2nSat; Expedition Communications; Globalstar; EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS SA; AT&T Intellectual Property; DISH Network L.L.C.; Ligado Networks are among the leading companies operating in the Healthcare Satellite Connectivity Market.