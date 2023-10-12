North America Intradermal Injections Market Growing Demand, Share, Size And Forecast 2021 – 2028

North America Intradermal Injections Market was valued at US$ 1,342.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2,859.3 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 11.4% from 2021 to 2028.

Manufacturers in the North America intradermal injection market are adopting strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, product launches, approvals, and mergers and acquisitions to sustain the competition. They are also focused on partnerships to strengthen their presence in the market and to boost clinical research for accelerating the development of new drugs. For instance, in January 2021, Pharmajet partnered with the US Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID) with an aim of utilizing the Pharmajet needle-free jet injector to deliver gene therapy developed by USAMRIID for treating small-pox; the therapy is commercially available under the name 4pox. Further, Inviragen and PharmaJet collaboration received an investment of US$ 15.5 million for an investigational dengue vaccine—DENVax—administered via Pharmajet’s needle-free injection device. Further, Crossject and Cenexi partnered in 2016 to develop a needle-free autoinjector named Zeneo.

Top Key Players Listed in the North America Intradermal Injections Market 2021 – 2028 Report Are:

BD. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. Terumo Corporation. Nanopass. PharmaJet. Idevax. Eunsung Global. Crossject. Cardinal Health Inc. Hindustan Syringes and Medical Devices Ltd.



In this report, the market has been segmented on the basis of:

The North America intradermal injections market is segmented on the basis of method, application, end user, and country. Based on method, the market is segmented into normal sized needle, short needle, and without needle. The normal sized needles segment registered the largest market share in 2021. The normal sized needles segment is further subsegmented into intradermal microinjections, microneedle arrays, and tattoo devices.

The short needle segment is bifurcated into intradermal liquid jet injectors and ballistic intradermal injectors. In terms of application, the North America intradermal injections market is segmented into tuberculin skin test, allergy test, local aesthetics, and others. The tuberculin skin test segment held the largest market share in 2021. The North America intradermal injections market, by end user, is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, academics and research institutes, and others. The hospitals segment held the largest market share in 2021. Based on country, the market is segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The US dominated the market share in 2021.

The North America Intradermal Injections Market 2021 – 2028 Competitive Viewpoint:

This analysis is a useful resource for investors, shareholders, industry planners, and new and existing businesses trying to broaden their reach within the current Market situation. While focusing on top companies and their corporate strategies, market presence, operative segmentation, aggressive outlook, geographical growth, pricing and price structures, the study painstakingly takes into consideration the market analysis.

Reason to buy this report:

• Understand the Current and future of the North America Intradermal Injections Market in both Established and rising markets.

• The report enlightens the massive patterns, causes, and impact factors globally and regionally.

• The latest developments within the North America Intradermal Injections market and details of the industry leaders alongside their market share and methods.

• It looks into vital developments like extensions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions on the horizon.

• Analysis the market’s potential, preferred position, opportunity, difficulty, restrictions, and hazards on a world and regional level.

