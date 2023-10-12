North America Interior Design Software Market 2021 | international business Share, Size, Growth Analysis, Revenue, Trends and Forecast 2028

North America Interior Design Software Market was valued at US$ 1,429.05 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2,564.67 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 8.7% from 2021 to 2028.

Over the period, there has been a significant rise in the population in this region, accompanied by increased per capita income, standard of living, and economic conditions. The demand for households and living space has surged with the migration of a large population to developed cities or countries for better opportunities and an increase in government initiatives to promote urbanization. The consequent growth in urbanization in developed and developing economies has resulted in increased construction activities and the demand for personalized interiors. As per the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), the share of the urban population increased to 56.2% in 2020. It is higher in developed countries than in developing countries. Additionally, technological advancements and fast-changing lifestyles have created the demand for personalized interiors, which provide better comfort, luxury, and aesthetics as per clients’ requirements.

Autodesk Inc.

Chief Architect, Inc.

Dassault Systèmes SE

ECDESIGN Sweden AB

RoomSketcher AS

SmartDraw, LLC

Asynth

Foyr

Planner 5D

The North America interior design software market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, and country. Based on application, the market is segmented into residential and commercial.

The commercial segment dominated the North America interior design software market in 2020. Based on end-user, the market is segmented into individual and enterprise. The enterprise segment dominated the North America interior design software market in 2020. Based on country, the interior design software market in North America is segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The US dominated the regional market in 2020.

