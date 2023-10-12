Retort Pouches Market Size and Forecasts (2020 – 2030)

Retort pouches are a type of packaging made from a laminate of flexible plastic and metal foils. Retort pouches can withstand high temperature and intense pressure. They also have excellent barrier properties. Retort pouches are easy to use and requires a limited space. Retort pouches are made by using material like PET, PE, polypropylene, aluminium films etc.

Leading Retort Pouches market Players:

Amcor plc

Sealed Air

ProAmpac.

Coveris.

Mondi

Sonoco Products Company

Huhtamaki Flexible Packaging

Constantia Flexibles

FLAIR Flexible Packaging Corporation

WINPAK LTD.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global retort pouches market is segmented into material, type and application. By material, the retort pouches market is classified into polypropylene, polyethylene, PET, aluminium foil, and others. By type, the retort pouches market is classified into stand-up pouch, pillow pack pouch, and others. By application, the retort pouches market is classified into food, beverages, pet food, and others

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the virtual reality industry. The global market majorly considers five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America (SACM). The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

