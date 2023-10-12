Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Ultrasound Imaging Market Insights, Trends, and Growth Report 2030

“With A CAGR Of Approximately 9.67%, The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Ultrasound Imaging Market, Valued At USD 917.11 Million In 2023, Is Forecasted To Expand To USD 1750 Million By 2030.

The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Ultrasound Imaging market research provides a comprehensive analysis of the market for the projected period (2023–2030). The research encompasses various sectors and offers an analysis of key developments and determinants within the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Ultrasound Imaging market. These elements of monopolistic tendencies include causes, constraints, possibilities, and threats, and their resultant impact on the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Ultrasound Imaging market. The inherent elements of the market represent the causes and restrictions, while the external aspects of the industry symbolize the obstacles and threats. The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Ultrasound Imaging Market research report forecasts market growth in terms of revenue over the projected period.

This research encompasses the entire analysis environment for the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Ultrasound Imaging Market. Market estimations in this study are based on extensive secondary data, qualitative surveys, and peer reviews. The latest projections take into account the influence of various cultural, geopolitical, and socio-economic factors, as well as existing market fundamentals, on the growth of the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Ultrasound Imaging Market. In addition to industry trends, which encompass the competitive landscape, this chapter also includes Porter’s Five Forces analysis, describing the five forces influencing the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Ultrasound Imaging Market: buyer purchasing power, supplier bargaining power, potential competitors, substitute products, and the competitive landscape.

The primary study includes conducting teleconference discussions, email-based questionnaires, and sometimes face-to-face conversations with various industry professionals to ensure a comprehensive and unbiased evaluation of the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Ultrasound Imaging Market across different regions. Regular qualitative interviews with experienced professionals are also conducted to gain the most up-to-date insights into the marketplace and validate the current research study. These qualitative discussions provide insights into key aspects such as market trends, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Ultrasound Imaging market shares, competitive dynamics, future outlook, and prognosis. These insights contribute to the validation and strengthening of externally published research and enhance the financial knowledge of the analytical team.

Scope of the report:

1. The research overview includes the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Ultrasound Imaging market scope, top players, target markets and sub-segments, product trend analysis, user analysis, regional trend analysis, and other chapters that illuminate the market’s overview.

2. The research comprises market trends and shares for the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Ultrasound Imaging market, along with market size data by region and country. This encompasses market size analysis by region, market share analysis, and growth rate analysis by region.

3. It offers an overview of some of the leading participants in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Ultrasound Imaging market.

4. The research report investigates the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Ultrasound Imaging market size by key players, products, and applications, and provides market forecasts for the mentioned regions and countries.

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Ultrasound Imaging market is segmented as follows:

By Solution

Software tools

Services

Devices

By Application

Radiology

Cardiovascular

Gastroenterology

Obstetrics and Gynecology

By Technology

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing

Context-Aware Computing

Computer Vision

By Ultrasound Technology

Diagnostic Imaging

Therapeutic

2D, 3D/4D Ultrasound Imaging

High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound

Extracorporeal Shockwave Lithotripsy

Doppler Ultrasound

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Research Labs and diagnostic centers

Others

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Ultrasound Imaging Market by Geography Outlook

North America: The U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe: France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, and Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, and the Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America: Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America

Some of the prominent players:

NVIDIA Corporation

Intel Corporation

IBM

EchoNous, Inc.

Microsoft

General Vision Inc.

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

Medtronic

CloudMedx Inc.

Agfa-Gevaert Group

Butterfly Network, Inc.

Imagia Cybernetics Inc.

Enlitic, Inc.

Micron Technology, Inc.

SAMSUNG

