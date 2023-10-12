Everything you need to know about Transcriptomics Technologies

Transcriptomics is a branch of science that involves the study of RNA transcripts, which are produced by the genome, under specific conditions using advanced technologies like microarray analysis. Comparing the transcriptomes of different organisms allows the identification of genes which are differentially expressed in different cell populations, in different conditions.

The transcriptomics technologies market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to the factors such as rising applications of RNA sequencing in transcriptomic research, increased investments for research and development activities by biotechnology companies, and growing government funding for biotech industry. Furthermore, applications of transcriptomics in toxicogenomics is expected to offer significant growth opportunities during the forecast period.

The List of Companies

1. Affymetrix Inc.

2. Thermo Fisher Scientific

3. Agilent Technologies

4. F-Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

5. Illumina, Inc.

6. Life Technologies Corporation

7. Qiangen N.V.

8. LC Sciences

9. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

10. Danaher Corp