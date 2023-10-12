Pharmacogenomics: A New Frontier in Drug Development and Therapy

According to our latest study on “Pharmacogenoics Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Technology, Application, and End User,” the market is projected to reach US$ 14,107.80 million by 2028 from US$ 7,087.81 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights the key factors driving the market growth and prominent players with their developments in the market.

Based on technology, the pharmacogenomics market is segmented into PCR, sequencing, microarray, gel electrophoresis, mass spectrometry, and others. The market for the PCR segment is subsegmented into real time PCR, standard PCR, and digital PCR. The PCR segment dominated the pharmacogenomics market in 2021 and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The pharmacogenomics market is segmented on the basis of technology, application, and end user. Based on technology, the market is segmented into PCR, sequencing, microarray, gel electrophoresis, mass spectrometry, and others. Based on application, the market is segmented into drug discovery, oncology, neurology and psychiatry, pain management, cardiovascular diseases, and others. By end user, the pharmacogenomics market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, biopharmaceutical companies, CROs and CDMOs, and others.

