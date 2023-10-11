Seeing is Believing: The Role of Imaging in Clinical Trials

Clinical trial imaging is a research study conducted with people who volunteer to take part. The study mainly aims to determine the value of imaging procedures for detecting, diagnosing, guiding, or monitoring the treatment of disease. Some image interpretation processes may include the use of test images intermixed among the clinical trial images such that readers are intermittently tested as to the proficiency and/or consistency in their reads.

According to our new research study on “Clinical Trial Imaging Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Modality, Offering, and End User,” the clinical trial imaging market size is expected to grow from US$ 1,610.70 million in 2022 to US$ 2,480.32 million by 2028; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 7.6% from 2023 to 2028.

Key factors driving the market growth are accelerated clinical trial activities in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, and a spur in the number of CROs offering medical imaging services. However, high investment and standardized infrastructure requirements hinder the growth of the clinical trial imaging market.

North America is leading the global clinical trial imaging market. The US is the largest and fastest-growing market for clinical trial imaging in this region. The country is emerging as a leading clinical research destination. In addition to this, innovative products launched by companies for various processes in clinical trials boost the growth of the clinical trial imaging market in the US. Nearly half of the total clinical trials conducted globally are conducted in the US. Additionally, most pharma research companies prefer to perform clinical trials in the US owing to established medical infrastructure, fast approval timelines, a favorable regulatory framework, and global acceptance of generated data. A World Health Organisation (WHO) report states that the US registered the highest number of clinical trials (157,618) in 2021.

eResearch Technology Inc, Calyx Inc, ICON PLC, VIDA Diagnostics Inc, WCG Clinical Inc, BioTelemetry Inc, Medical Metrics Inc, Medpace Holdings Inc, Radiant Sage LLC, and IXICO plc. are among the key companies operating in the clinical trial imaging market.