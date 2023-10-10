E-Procurement Tools Market Trend, Opportunities, Key Players, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis, 2020–2030

E-Procurement Tools Market study by “The Insight Partners” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

Electronic data exchange (EDI) solutions are used to assist tactical, operational, and strategic buying. In the procurement process, internet-based resources, and methods such as e-ordering, e-sourcing, e-auctioning, e-tendering, and e-catalogue are used. Furthermore, eProcurement solutions can assist firms in achieving procurement transformation through smart analytics and automation, allowing them to make decisions across the source-to-pay (S2P) process.

The “Global E-Procurement Tools Market Analysis To 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media, and telecommunications industry with a special focus on global market trend analysis. The e-procurement tools market report aims to provide an overview of the e-procurement tools market with detailed market segmentation by component, procurement model, deployment, enterprise size, industry vertical, and geography. The global e-procurement tools market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading e-procurement tools market player and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global E-Procurement Tools market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The E-Procurement Tools market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The E-Procurement Tools market report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The reports cover key developments in the e-procurement tools market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from e-procurement tools market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for filter products in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the e-procurement tools market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the e-procurement tools market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Leading E-Procurement Tools Market Players:

Bechtle AG

Coupa Software Inc.

Delta eSourcing

GEP

IBM Corporation

JAGGAER

Kissflow Inc.

Medius Software Limited.

Oracle

Procurify Technologies Inc.

The global e-procurement tools market is segmented based on component, procurement model, deployment, enterprise size, industry vertical. Based on the component, the e-procurement tools market is segmented into software, services. Based on procurement model, the e-procurement tools market is segmented into Activity Based Model, Organization Based Model. Based on deployment, the e-procurement tools market is segmented into on-premise, cloud. Based on enterprise size, the e-procurement tools market is segmented into SMEs, large enterprises. Based on industry vertical, the e-procurement tools market is segmented into BFSI, IT and telecom, education, manufacturing, food and beverages, healthcare, energy and utilities, others.

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global E-Procurement Tools market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to guide the companies to reform their business strategies and establish themselves in the wide geography.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the E-Procurement Tools market, thereby allowing players to develop effective longterm strategies in order to garner their market revenue.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those restraining the growth at a certain extent.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

