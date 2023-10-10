North America Silicone Based Catheters Market: Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021-2028

The North America silicone-based catheters market is expected to reach US$ 108.41 million by 2028 from US$ 69.90 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2028.

The growth of the market is attributed to the rising healthcare expenditure and high demand for foley catheters. However, alternative treatments of urinary incontinence restrict the market growth.Urinary incontinence (UI) is the major problem associated with many medical conditions. Urinary incontinence results from occasional or mild leaking to uncontrolled chronic urination. UI is the most common problem affecting a significant number of the global population. The incidence of UI is surging due to numerous factors such as the increasing rates of obesity; growing geriatric population; increasing prevalence of various chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases, prostate cancer, kidney diseases, multiple sclerosis, diabetes, and stress-related incontinence, due to changing lifestyles.

Teleflex Incorporated B. Braun Melsungen AG ConvaTec Group Plc Ribbel International Limited Bactiguard, BD Cook Medical LLC Angiplast, Sterimed Group Medasil Surgical Limited Mais India



The North America silicone based catheters market, based on application, is segmented into urinary tract infection (UTI)/catheter acquired urinary tract infection (CAUTI), surgery on contiguous structures of the genitourinary tract, prostate gland surgery, spinal cord injury, and others. The market, based on usage, is segmented into male, female, and pediatric. The North America silicone based catheters market, by tip, is bifurcated into Nelaton tip and Tiemann tip. The market, based on product type, is segmented into short term Foley catheters, long term Foley catheters, and others. The North America silicone based catheters market, based on type, is bifurcated into 2 way sizes: 6 to 26 Fr and 3 way sizes: 16 to 26 Fr. The market, based on end user, is segmented into hospitals, nursing homes and clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.

This analysis is a useful resource for investors, shareholders, industry planners, and new and existing businesses trying to broaden their reach within the current Market situation. While focusing on top companies and their corporate strategies, market presence, operative segmentation, aggressive outlook, geographical growth, pricing and price structures, the study painstakingly takes into consideration the market analysis.

