North America Refrigerated Incubators Market: Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021-2028

The North America refrigerated incubators market is expected to grow from US$ 234.43 million in 2021 to US$ 340.64 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2028.

The outbreak of infectious diseases can cause various economic and social risks. During the pandemics and epidemics (whether naturally occurring or human-initiated), the costs associated with the health system related to medical treatment and outbreak control are high. For example, the expected per annum cost of the influenza pandemic created a significant cost burden on the healthcare system, accounting for ~US$ 500 billion as per the estimates by Frontiers S.A. report. Several countries across the region have focused on research and development activities to control the drastic impact of infectious diseases on the economy. The Public Library of Science (PLOS) report states that accurate results from public health laboratories are dependent on specimens arriving in good conditions. Many specimens shipped from the collection site to the testing laboratory facility must be maintained at refrigeration temperatures (between 20C and 800C) for specimen stability.

The report additionally focuses on world major leading industry players of this market providing information like company profiles, product picture, and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue, and contact information. This report focuses on market trends, volume and value, regional level, and company level. This report represents the overall North America Refrigerated Incubators Market Market Size by analyzing historical information and future prospects till 2028.

The North America refrigerated incubators market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and country. Based on type, the market is segmented into below 50L, 51–200L, 201–750L, 751–1,500L, and above 1,501L. The 51–200L segment dominated the market in 2020. Also, the market for the same segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Based on application, the North America refrigerated incubators market is segmented into hospitals & research and diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical & cosmeceutical and biotechnology companies, research and academic institutes, and others. The hospitals & research and diagnostic laboratories segment dominated the market in 2020, and the market for the same segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

