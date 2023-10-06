Antibody Drug Conjugates Market 2023 Production, Revenue, Industry Share, Regional Growth Analysis, Upcoming Trends, Key Manufacturers, Development Analysis Research Report by 2028

According to our new research study on “Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Forecast to 2030 –Global Analysis – by Technology, Application, and Distribution Channel,” the market was valued at US$ 7,793.43 million in 2022; and is expected to reach US$ 29,600.98 million by 2030 and it estimated to grow at a rate of 18.2% from 2022 to 2030. The report highlights trends prevailing in the market, and factors driving and hindering the antibody drug conjugates market growth.

The market growth of antibody drug conjugates is due to the growing strategic partnerships to develop antibody drug conjugates, rising incidences of cancer cases, and increasing FDA approvals for ADCs. Whereas high cost of ADCs development and commercialization is hindering the market growth.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region of the global newborn screening market in 2022. The projected growth of the market in this region can be associated with the growth of the ADCs market is widely driven by company collaborations, growing incidences of cancer, and increasing clinical trials. China is home to various innovators of ADCs that are exponentially contributing to the market growth. Players such as RemeGen Co., Ltd.; Zhejiang Medicine Co., Ltd.; and Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Company Ltd. are among the leaders in the ADCs market in the country. These companies are involved in developing ADCs that can treat breast, gastric, and urothelial cancers.

ADC Therapeutics SA, Pfizer Inc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, ImmunoGen, Inc., GSK Plc, Gilead Sciences Inc, AstraZeneca Plc, Astellas Pharma Inc, RemeGen Co Ltd, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. are among the leading companies operating in the vital signs monitoring devices market.

Companies operating in the antibody drug conjugates market adopt various organic and inorganic strategies. Growth strategies mainly include product launches and product approvals, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships are among the growth strategies witnessed in the antibody drug conjugates market.

A few of the significant developments by key market players are listed below.

In September 2022, Seagen Inc., pioneer and a world leader in antibody drug conjugate (ADC) therapies, and RemeGen Co., Ltd. have entered into an exclusive worldwide licensing agreement to develop and commercialize disitamab vedotin, a novel HER2-targeted ADC. This collaboration leverages Seagen’s world-class expertise and knowledge of ADC development, manufacturing and commercialization to maximize the potential of disitamab vedotin.

In September 2022, ImmunoGen, Inc. has entered into an exclusive collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize ELAHERE (mirvetuximab soravtansine-gynx) in Japan. The collaboration further supports the strategy to bring ELAHERE to eligible patients with folate receptor Alpha (FR?)-Positive, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer globally.

Companies have pipeline products to be launched in the market after completing the clinical trials. In June 2023, RemeGen Co., Ltd. signed an agreement with Innovent Biologics, Inc. to enter clinical trials and supply combination therapies TYVYT (sintilimab injection) with RC88, a novel mesothelin(MSLN)-targeting antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), or TYVYT with RC108, a novel c-Met-targeting ADC. These are claimed to be novel therapies to treat solid tumors. Under the agreement, RemeGen Co., Ltd will conduct Phase 1/2a clinical studies for TYVYT to evaluate the anti-tumor activity and safety. The company also has Distamab vedotin (RC48) +PD1 combination in the pipeline. The combination is evaluated in two phases for different cancer indications, first combination is in phase III, evaluated to treat urothelial cancer in and second is in phase II, evaluated to treat muscle invasive bladder and gastric cancer.

As of April 2023, Zhejiang Medicine Co., Ltd. and Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Company Ltd. have ARX788 + pyrotinib maleate and SHR-A1811 + pyrotinib maleate, respectively, in phase II and are developed to treat breast cancer. Thus, the commercialization of pipeline products in the country would help the market grow exponentially in the coming years.

The antibody drug conjugates market, by application, is segmented into blood cancer, breast cancer, ovarian cancer, urothelial cancer, and others. In 2022, the breast cancer segment held the largest market share, and is estimated to register the fastest CAGR during 2022–2030. The use of ADCs has significantly transformed how breast cancer treatment is planned. The development of ADCs is expected to improve breast cancer therapeutics’ potency, precision, and safety. At present, Kadcyla/T-DM1 (ado-trastuzumab emtansine), Enhertu/T-DXd (trastuzumab deruxtecan), and Trodelvy/SG (sacituzumab govetican) are the commercialized products available in the market to treat triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) and metastatic breast cancer cases. According to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation data, published in January 2023, 17 ADCs are in clinical trials. 9 out of these are HER2-directed ADCs, which are being studied in different combinations of payloads. The remaining 8 ADCs are being studied in combination with novel antibody targets.

