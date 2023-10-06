Coconut Products Market is anticipated to record a valuation of US$ 1,624.12 million by 2028, a recent study by The Insight Partners

The market was estimated to be worth US$ 10,627.83 in our most recent market study, “Global Coconut Products Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type (Coconut Cream, Coconut Milk, Coconut Water, Coconut Sugar, Coconut Oil, Coconut Grated/Shredded, Coconut Desiccated, and Others), Application (Food, Beverage, and End Consumers), and Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail The study identifies significant market growth drivers and prominent companies, as well as their recent industry developments.

Due to its abundance in fibre, the vitamins C, E, B1, B3, B5, and B6, as well as minerals including salt, iron, calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, and selenium, coconuts are very nutrient-dense foods. Products extracted or manufactured from coconuts, or “coconut products,” have been shown to improve cardiovascular health, encourage blood sugar control, support weight loss, and enhance brain function in Alzheimer’s patients. In addition to improving kidney health, coconut water also protects the heart, hydrates the body after exercise, helps control blood pressure, and manages diabetes. One of the key factors influencing the market is the rise in demand for coconut products such desiccated coconut, coconut water, and coconut milk in the food and beverage sector.

Manufacturers of food and beverages from all over the world have made significant investments in research and development to use coconut products to improve the qualities, flavour, or nutritional content of their goods. Fitness and health are top priorities for consumers in industrialised nations. Consumers who are active and concerned about their health now prefer natural energy drinks over those that contain caffeine and sugar. Because coconut water has nutritional benefits like electrolytes and minerals, it is becoming increasingly popular as a natural energy drink. As a result, the benefits of coconut products and rising health consciousness are fueling the growth of the worldwide coconut products market.

In beverages, dairy and frozen desserts, sweet and savoury snacks, and bakery and confectionery products, coconut products are thought to be among the healthiest ingredients. Saturated fats found in large amounts in coconut products are safe for human consumption. Medium-chain triglycerides, or medium-length fatty acids, can be found in coconut. Differently absorbed by the human body, these fatty acids are delivered from the digestive tract directly to the liver, where they are transformed into ketone bodies. These metabolites have therapeutic effects on neurological conditions like epilepsy and Alzheimer’s disease. Coconut is a great source of dietary fibre that promotes improved insulin resistance and slows digestion, both of which help to control blood sugar levels.Coconut’s dietary fibres help the body release glucose more gradually and deliver it to cells for use in energy-conversion processes. This activity helps to relieve stress on the pancreas and enzyme systems, which lowers the chance of developing diabetes. Additionally, coconut has trace levels of protein, minerals, and B vitamins. Manganese, a mineral that is important for the health of bones and teeth as well as the metabolism of proteins, carbohydrates, and cholesterol, is abundant in coconuts. Regular coconut consumption enhances the body’s capacity to absorb calcium and manganese, which are essential for bone growth and may also help prevent osteoporosis.

Marico, PepsiCo Inc., The Coca-Cola Company, The Coconut Company, Nexpo Conversion, Danone S.A., Nestle S.A., Sambu Group, THAI Agri Food Plc., and Thai Coconut Public Company Limited are among the well-established players in the global coconut products market.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Coconut Products Market

The COVID-19 outbreak first began in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, and since then, it has spread at a fast pace worldwide. As of July 2020, the US, Brazil, India, Russia, Peru, South Africa, Mexico, and UK are among the worst affected countries in terms of confirmed cases and reported deaths. The COVID-19 outbreak has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. Food & beverages is one of the major industries facingserious disruptions such as office and factory shutdown, supply chain breaks, and technology event cancellations, as a result of this outbreak.

The Report Includes the Segmentation of the Global Coconut Products Market as Follows:

By Type

Coconut Cream

Coconut Milk

Coconut Water

Coconut Sugar

Coconut Oil

Coconut Grated/Shredded

Coconut Desiccated

Others

By Application

Food

Beverages

End Consumers



By Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Retail

Others



By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France Italy UK Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India Thailand Malaysia Pakistan Sri Lanka Indonesia Japan South Korea Singapore Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Turkey Kenya Tanzania Ghana Rest of Middle East and Africa

South America (SAM) Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



