MEMS Foundry Market Industry Size Rapidly Increasing Globally by 2028

The MEMS foundry market is expected to grow from US$ 764.05 million in 2022 and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2022 to 2028.

Sensors used in military and defense applications must be reliable in every aspect, as they are a critical part of devices used in defense applications, including monitoring and surveillance at borders. Systems such as drones, missiles, spacecraft, ships, satellites, and rockets require various MEMS sensors, including accelerometers and gyroscopes, to collect data for proper functioning.

Asia Pacific Microsystems, Inc.

Teledyne Digital Imaging Inc.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

ROHM CO., LTD.

Silex Microsystems

STMicroelectronics

X-FAB Silicon Foundries SE

Koninklijke Philips NV

Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation

Atomica Corp

ZF Friedrichshafen AG The report scrutinizes different business approaches and frameworks that pave the way for success in businesses. The report used expert techniques for analyzing the MEMS Foundry Market; it also offers an examination of the global market. To make the report more potent and easy to understand, it consists of infographics and diagrams. Furthermore, it has different policies and development plans which are presented in summary. It analyzes the technical barriers, other issues, and cost-effectiveness affecting the market.

Global MEMS Foundry Market Research Report 2028 carries in-depth case studies on the various countries which are involved in the MEMS Foundry Market. The report is segmented according to usage wherever applicable and the report offers all this information for all major countries and associations. It offers an analysis of the technical barriers, other issues, and cost-effectiveness affecting the market. Important contents analyzed and discussed in the report include market size, operation situation, and current & future development trends of the market, market segments, business development, and consumption tendencies. Moreover, the report includes the list of major companies/competitors and their competition data that helps the user to determine their current position in the market and take corrective measures to maintain or increase their share holds.

The Global MEMS Foundry Market has been segmented as follows:

Based on MEMS type, the global MEMS foundry market is segmented into accelerometer, gyroscope, radio frequency devices, mems microphone, pressure sensor, temperature sensor, and others. MEMS-based radio frequency devices are estimated to be the most ordered product from MEMS foundries, followed by pressure sensor and accelerometer in 2021. An accelerometer is one of the major applications of MEMS and is used across various industries, such as consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, healthcare, aeronautics, and defense industries. Electronic devices comprise a variety of sensors for better performance of their respective operations, which is ultimately driving the demand for MEMS foundry services for the accelerometer segment.

