Europe Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market 2022 Growth Overview, Statistics, Industry Trends, Competition Strategies, Revenue Analysis, Key Players, Regional Analysis by Forecast to 2028

The non-alcoholic beverages market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 360.55 million in 2022 to US$ 500.28 million by 2028. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2028.

Europe Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market 2022 – 2028 report offers insights into the newest growth and trends. It summarizes crucial aspects of the market, with target on leading key player’s areas that have witnessed the highest demand, leading regions and operations. Europe Non-Alcoholic Beverages market 2022 – 2028 offers qualitative as well as quantitative information data relating to the factors, challenges, and opportunities that may define the expansion of the market over the forecast period. The report aims to supply a further illustration of the newest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

Top Key Players Listed in the Europe Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market 2022 – 2028 Report Are:

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.

Bolthouse Farms, Inc.

Califia Farms, LLC

Danone S.A.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc.

Nestlé S.A.

PepsiCo Inc.

Red Bull

SUNTORY HOLDINGS LIMITED.

The Coca-Cola Company

Europe Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market Segmentation:

The Europe non-alcoholic beverages market is segmented into type, packaging type, category, distribution channel, and country.

Based on type, the market is segmented into carbonated soft drinks, juices & nectars, bottled waters, dairy-based beverages, dairy alternative beverages, RTD tea & coffee, and others. The carbonated soft drinks segment registered the largest market share in 2022.

Based on packaging type, the market is segmented into bottles, cartons, cans, and pouches. The bottles segment held the largest market share in 2022.

Based on category, the market is bifurcated into sugar-free and conventional. The conventional segment held a larger market share in 2022.

Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into supermarkets & hypermarkets, convenience stores, online retail, and others. The supermarkets & hypermarkets segment held the largest market share in 2022.

Based on country, the market is segmented into Germany, France, Italy, the UK, Russia, and the Rest of Europe. The rest of Europe dominated the market share in 2022.

