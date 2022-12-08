Animal Feed Market is attain a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period to 2028

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global animal feed market is growing at a CAGR of 3.4% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Animal feed is the type of the food products grown and manufactured for the consumption of poultry, ruminants, swine, and aquatic animals among others. It is produced through blending products with high nutritional content such as hay, silage, straw, sprouted grains, oils and legumes.

Market Scope and Animal Feed Market

The major players covered in the animal feed market report are Adisseo France S.A.S., Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Archer Daniel Midland (ADM), BASF SE, Biomin Holdings Gmbh, Cargill, Incorporated, Chr. Hansen, DuPont, DSM, Elanco Animal Health, Evonik Industries, Kemin Industries, Inc., Novozymes, Novus International Inc., Nutreco N.V., Amco Protiens, Prinova Group LLC, Covington & Burling LLP among others.

Global Animal feed market Scope and Market Size

The animal feed market is segmented on the basis of type, species and form. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Based on type, the animal feed market is segmented into acidifiers, probiotics, enzyme, antioxidants, antibiotics, amino acids, vitamins, minerals, and others.

Based on the species, the animal feed market is segmented into poultry, ruminants, aqua, swine, others.

On the basis of form, the animal feed market is segmented into pellets, crumbles, mash, and others.

