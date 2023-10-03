Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Laser (VCSEL)Market by Revenue, Growth, Demand and Global Analysis During the Forecast 2028

The vertical cavity surface emitting laser (VCSEL) market size was valued at US$ 1.361 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 4.663 billion by 2030; it is estimated to record a CAGR of 17.0% from 2023 to 2030.

The growing adoption of VCSEL for 3D sensing applications, such as smartphones for gesture control and facial recognition features, contribute to the growth of the vertical cavity surface emitting laser (VCSEL) market . In addition, the use of VCSEL for data communication and LiDAR system for automotives propels the market growth. The rising integration of technologies such as IoT across various industries such as healthcare, automotive, and building necessitates using fiber optics communication technologies, contributing to the demand and adoption of VCSE.

Global Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Laser (VCSEL)Market: Regional Analysis-

The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Analysts have studied the data of revenue, production, and manufacturers of each region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2023 to 2028. These analyses will help the reader to understand the potential worth of investment in a particular region.

Global Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Laser (VCSEL)Market : Competitive Landscape

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2020 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The List of Companies – Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Laser (VCSEL)Market

Lumentum Holdings Inc

Coherent Corp

TRUMPF SE + Co KG

Broadcom Inc

ams-OSRAM AG

Vertilite Co Ltd

Leonardo SpA

IQE Plc

VERTILAS GmbH

Hamamatsu Photonics KK

Yageo Corporation Leading market players and manufacturers are studied to help give a brief idea about them in the report. The challenges faced by them and the reasons they are on that position are explained to help make a well informed decision. Competitive landscape of Market is given presenting detailed insights into the company profiles, developments, merges, acquisitions, economic status and best SWOT analysis.

Segments-

Based on wavelength, the VCSEL market is categorized into red, near infrared (NIR), and short wave infrared (SWIR). Red VCSEL or VCSEL emitting in the red spectral range is one of the key devices for data transmission via polymer optical fibers (POF) and high-density optical storage systems. It offers the benefits such as improved performance and lower power consumption for medical and industrial sensing, faster printing and scanning, lower cost, and higher speed interconnects based upon polymer optical fiber (POF). It can be modulated at higher frequencies and a circular output beam with low divergence as well as tested at the water level, making red-based VCSEL lasers suitable for applications requiring small compact diodes and low operating currents such as portable scanners. Such features of red VCSEL contribute to its demand in various applications, thereby contributing to the segment growth in the VCSEL market.

