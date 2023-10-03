Hospital Supplies Market Growth and Demand Analysis By Global Top Key Players Like and Others 2023-2027

According to our new research study on “Hospital Supplies Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type, and Geography,” the market was valued at US$ 101,008.7 million in 2027 from US$ 44,876.0 million in 2020; it is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 11.9% from 2022-2027. The report highlights the trends and drivers prevailing in the hospital supplies market.

The key players profiled in this study includes: Cardinal Health Inc; Becton Dickson and Company; Baxter International Inc; B. Braun Melsungen AG; Nipro Medical; Smith Medical; 3M Healthcare; GE Healthcare; Terumo Corporation, and Boston Scientific Corporation are among the several players engaged in addressing the demands for hospital supplies market growth.

The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely impacted the global hospital market and led to a shortage of products, such as surgical masks, hospital gowns, and gloves. The pandemic has led to tremendous shortages of the personal protective equipment, medicines, medical consumables, and other medical devices required in a healthcare facility center. The shortage of hospital supplies has led to US export and European Union controls which took extraordinary policy actions that include efforts to reverse supply of hospital supplies manufactured in China by a US? headquartered multinational.

Based on the type, the global hospital supplies market is segmented into syringes, patient examination devices, mobility aids and transportation equipment, operating room equipment, sterilization and disinfectant equipment, and disposable hospital supplies. Based on geography, the hospital supplies market is segmented into North America (the US, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia Pacific), the Middle East & Africa (the UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the Rest of Middle East & Africa), and South & Central America (Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of South & Central America).

The Table of Content for Hospital Supplies Market research study includes:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Hospital Supplies Market Landscape Hospital Supplies Market – Key Market Dynamics Hospital Supplies Market – Global Market Analysis Hospital Supplies Market – Revenue And Forecasts to 2027 – Type Hospital Supplies Market – Revenue And Forecasts to 2027 – Type of Product Hospital Supplies Market – Revenue And Forecasts to 2027 – Service Hospital Supplies Market Revenue And Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic on Global Hospital Supplies Market Industry Landscape Hospital Supplies Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix List of Tables List of Figures

