Soft Drinks Market Forecast to 2028

Soft drink belongs to a class of nonalcoholic beverages, which may or may not be carbonated. Soft drinks normally contain natural or artificial sweetening agents, natural or artificial flavors, edible acids, and juice. The term soft drink was originated to differentiate the flavored drinks from distilled spirits or hard liquor. Soft drinks were consumed as a substitute in the effort to change the hard-drinking habits of early Americans.

Additionally, health concerns of modern consumers led to new categories of soft drinks emphasizing low-calorie count, no caffeine, low sodium content, and “all-natural ingredients.The soft drinks market has witnessed significant growth owing to factors such as increasing young population in developing countries coupled with increasing disposable income among consumers.Moreover, increasing processed food and beverage demand provides huge market opportunities for the key players in the market. However, relatively low-price points and margins in the industry in comparison to other consumer goods is projected to hamper the overall growth of the soft drinks market.

The “Global Soft Drinks Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the consumer goods industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the Soft Drinks Market with detailed market segmentation by product type, distribution channel, and geography. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Soft Drinks Market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The Prominent/Emerging Players in the SOFT DRINKS MARKET includes:

1. Appalachian Brewing Company

2. Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.

3. Dr Pepper Snapple Group

4. JONES SODA CO.

5. Monster Energy Company

6. Nestl© S.A.

7. PepsiCo

8. Red Bull

9. Reed Inc.

10. The Coca-Cola Company

