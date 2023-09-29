Digital Wound Measurement Devices Market to Reach US$ 223.31 Million by 2028

According to our latest study on “Digital Wound Measurement Devices Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product, Type of Wound, Application, Device Type, and End User,” the market is expected to grow from US$ 161.69 million in 2021 to US$ 223.31 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights the key factors driving the market growth and prominent players with their developments in the digital wound measurement devices market.

Key Players : eKare, Inc.; Kent Imaging Inc.; WoundMatrix, Inc.; Perceptive Solution; WoundVision; Aranz Medical Limited; Tissue Analytics; Fuel 3D Technologies Limited; Hitachi Aloka Medical America, Inc.; and MolecuLight Inc are among the leading companies operating in the digital wound measurement device market.

The digital wound measurement devices market is segmented into product, type of wound, application, device type, and end user. Based on product type, the digital wound measurement devices market is bifurcated into non-contact digital wound measuring devices and contact digital wound measuring devices. In 2021, the non-contact digital wound measuring devices segment accounted for a larger market share due to technological advancements and the device’s effective & contact-less way of measuring the surface area & volume of the wounds. Also, the non-contact digital wound measuring devices segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. The software allows processing and analyzing digital images while keeping the original copy intact for visual inspection. Digital imaging takes much less time, and the equipment enables consumers to take pictures anywhere. The processing of the photograph takes less than 5 minutes once the image has been captured. It provides a 2D or 3D assessment of a wound using an electronic medical record (EMR) which are digital paper records that store information collected by doctors or clinicians in clinics and hospitals.

Based on type of wound, the digital wound measurement devices market is bifurcated into chronic wounds and acute wounds. Chronic wounds are further divided into pressure ulcers (PU), diabetic foot ulcers (DFU), venous leg ulcers (VLU), and arterial ulcers. Acute wounds are further bifurcated into burns & trauma and surgical wounds. The chronic wounds segment held a larger share of the market in 2021. However, the chronic wounds segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR of 4.9% in the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to a rise in the incidence of chronic wounds.

Based on device type, the digital wound measurement devices market is bifurcated into 3D wound measurement devices and laser-assisted measurement devices. The laser-assisted wound measurement devices segment held a larger share of the market in 2021; it is anticipated to register a higher CAGR of 4.5% in the digital wound measurement devices market during the forecast period.

Based on application, the digital wound measurement devices market is segmented into wound care, limb preservation, and reconstructive surgery. The wound care segment is further segmented into blood perfusion, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, tissue viability, and others. The chronic wounds segment held the largest share of the digital wound measurement devices market in 2021. However, the wound care segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 4.8% in the digital wound measurement devices market during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the digital wound measurement devices market is bifurcated into hospitals & clinics and community centers. The hospitals & clinics segment held a larger share of the digital wound measurement devices market in 2021; it is anticipated to register a higher CAGR of 4.9% of the digital wound measurement devices market during the forecast period.

