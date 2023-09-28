Biopharmaceutical Tubing Market to Reach US$ 6,013.27 Million by 2028

According to our latest market research study on “Biopharmaceutical Tubing Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type and Application,” the market is expected to reach US$ 6,013.27 million by 2028 from US$ 3,442.82 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights the trends prevailing in the market, along with market drivers and deterrents. Increasing elderly population in world and rising demand for minimally invasive procedures are among the key forces driving the market growth. However, stringent regulatory framework hinders the market growth.

Key Players : W. L. Gore and Associates, Inc., Saint-Gobain Sekurit, Freudenberg Group, RAUMEDIC AG, TEKNI-PLEX, NewAge Industries, Inc., Optinova, Zeus Industrial Products, Inc., NORDSON CORPORATION, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Specialty Silicone Products, Inc., Hoshine Silicon Industry Co., Ltd., Wacker Chemie AG, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., Momentive, Elkem ASA, Wacker Chemie AG among others.

Companies are launching new and innovative products and services to sustain their position in the biopharmaceutical tubing market. In September 2021, DuPont introduced DuPont Liveo, a new brand name for its extensive range of silicone healthcare solutions. The Liveo brand product line includes pharma tubing and overmolded assemblies for single-use systems meant to be used in biopharma processing, transdermal and topical drug delivery systems, and medical adhesives, among others.

Based on type, the global biopharmaceutical tubing market is segmented into plastic, metal, and silicone. In 2020, the silicone segment held the largest share of the market. Moreover, the market for the silicone segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during 2021–2028. The biocompatibility of silicone allows it to be compatible with human tissues and body fluids, increasing its use in medical tubing as well as a silicone tube imparts properties such as biocompatibility, superior resistance to high temperatures and chemicals, mechanical strength, and electric properties. This factor is likely to boost the demand for biopharmaceutical tubing across the world during the forecast period.

The COVID-19 pandemic is having the mixed impact on the biopharmaceutical tubing market. Growing COVID-19 infection in people with existing medical conditions such as asthma and diabetes also influences the growth of the market. There is a rise in the demand for drug delivery devices and equipment such as nasogastric tubes, nebulizers, spacer devices, etc. Therefore, these factors are driving the demand for biopharmaceutical tubing during the forecast period. On the other hand, many countries have changed medical device regulations owing to supply chain obstruction affect negatively on biopharmaceutical tubing market.

